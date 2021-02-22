Beware The Celebs Giving Away ‘Cash’ On Instagram

Yet behind the scenes there’s big business bubbling away. It begins with a brand or individual looking to increase their following – often these are fledgling aesthetic treatment businesses, startups or entrepreneurs. They’ll get in touch with a social media marketing firm which will charge them anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few thousand pounds to cover the cost of the prizes, the influencer’s fee and that of the marketing firm. Once these formalities are over, the giveaway begins and the influencer directs their millions of loyal fans to follow every account the social media marketing firm is following – all of which have paid for the privilege. The influencer needn't have anything to do with accounts they’re funnelling followers towards, they simply tag the middleman and their fan loyalty works its magic.