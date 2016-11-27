We all know it’s the thought that counts, but do you really want to foist a hurriedly bought gift voucher or – worse – pair of novelty socks on your nearest and dearest? Come Christmas morning, wouldn't you much rather they unwrapped a beautiful, carefully chosen present?



From the tricky-to-buy-for colleague to the friend who has everything, we’ve got you covered with these 20 fabulous gift ideas. And best of all, they’re all on the wallet-friendly side of £50, so you might have some spare change to treat yourself, too…

