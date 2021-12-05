Okay, so now we know exactly where we stand, let’s talk about the trajectory for season two. Picking up right where we left off, we see Catherine engaged in a standoff with Peter, the respective sides holed up in different wings of the palace. The war (as it is now being called) seems to have come to a standstill as Peter indulges in his usual opulent lifestyle of five-star meals and making strange animals fight in a barrel. On the other side, Catherine is still preoccupied with her search for Leo, much to the annoyance of Orlo and the like. Eventually she agrees to a final attack, sending orders to kill Peter and his dwindling gang of high society cronies.