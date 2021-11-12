Mothering Sunday Is A Period Drama All About Nakedness

One memorably transgressive scene lingers in the mind. After Paul and Jane meet for their last afternoon of forbidden passion, Paul leaves late to attend the lunch and Jane is left to her own devices, exploring his grand manor house – naked, no less. With no regard for potential consequences, she wanders around the empty rooms empowered in her nudity, drinking ale, eating food from their kitchen, reading books and even smoking in the library. It’s a powerful image: a servant girl naked, confident and comfortable in the hallway of a lady and lord’s house, daring to move so freely in a way that the ruling classes could never have the freedom to do. Naked, Jane and Paul are equals but in a scene where Paul slowly dresses, each piece of expensive clothing serves to widen and emphasise the class difference between the two of them. He finishes with his signet ring, bearing his family crest, and it feels like the spell of their tryst is broken. He is restricted, once again, from doing or saying what he wants – from loving who he wants. The opposite is true for Jane, who finds agency and internal power in its purest form when she strips herself of her uniform and defiantly traverses the grounds of her employers. In this house, in this form, in this exact moment she transcends her position and class.