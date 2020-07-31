Paul Mescal’s New Series Is A Little Different From Normal People

To say any more about the plot would be to give away spoilers but unless The Deceived deviates wildly from other series of the same ilk, Brendan Brady from Hollyoaks (he's actually played some incredible other roles in his time, not least in Vice's excellent Gangs of London) will continue to be Not A Good Man. He will almost certainly gaslight, coerce and lie his way into controlling Ophelia as she struggles to figure out what really happened in this tragedy that has rocked Knockdara.