If you're not familiar with our series, Take Back The Beach, dedicated to reframing the way people think and talk about body image and encouraging women to own summer dressing, then it's time to get acquainted. Hot weather should be something we can all enjoy, so we're embracing the rising hemlines and feeling inspired by how real women rework the lido, the park, the walk to work and the sultry nights that come with summertime.
Which brings us nicely onto swimwear. Shopping for swimwear, is not the quickest of quests, but we're here to make it easier. This summer, we're looking back to the '90s and that particular decade's crush on the one piece swimsuit. Elegant, sleek and kinda grown up, it's time to reconsider the downplayed sexiness of a one piece swimsuit. From cut out, to full coverage, backless to halterneck, here are the most fabulous one pieces to dive into summer in...
