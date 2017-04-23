Story from Living

Your New Interiors Obsession: Terrazzo

Anna Jay
Look down at the floor at a busy train station or airport and often you'll find yourself standing on a speckled concrete floor which, until recently, hadn't commanded much attention from the interiors trendsters.
Terrazzo was originally used for flooring in Italian palazzos, then later in mid-century offices and public spaces due to its extraordinary durability. It is made of stone or resin chips set in concrete, producing a decorative yet inexpensive material.
As we called back in January, though, terrazzo has recently exploded onto the interiors scene with Scandi design-led brands such as HAY and Normann introducing terazzo-themed furniture and accessories, and images of terrazzo-clad kitchens and bathrooms have been appearing on Pinterest daily.
Click through for some excellent ideas about how you can get some in your life. Addio marble, salve terrazzo!

