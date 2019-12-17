Teachers Tell Us How Much Of Their Own Money They’ve Spent On Students

[I’m spending] about £20 a week out of my own pocket. There’ll be some things that you would be able to then claim back from schools, but you’d have to show why they’re necessary to have rather than why it wasn’t just something you think your class would enjoy. You’d have to sit down and show why it’s cost-effective, when actually if you’re working with 5 or 6-year-olds you want a book because you think it’s going to be good for the children or you just want to get them some chocolates because they’ve passed their times tables test. I’m having to use the [local] library a lot for being able to get more interesting books in for the children rather than buying new ones from the budget.