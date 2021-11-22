7:00pm — Some ladies from a group chat that I’m part of decide to watch Love Hard tonight. We press play at the same time so we can all chat about it as we watch. I have so much fun watching along with everyone. The movie itself is super cheesy and I do find myself questioning some of the toxic situations that romcoms try to pass off as sweet or endearing. I wonder though whether a realistic movie would have the same effect. Maybe I’m just cynical since my last breakup 18 months ago, but so much that's in romcoms feels like it's just conditioning women to accept toxic behaviours and encouraging men that the same toxic behaviours are acceptable. Don't get me started on shows like You. I love it for the entertainment factor, but you've got to question the content and the way it's portrayed.