Dinner & A Movie For One? The Taurus Moon Says Yes

It only takes one instance to see someone’s true colours and intentions so prepare for a big reveal that will rock your socks off. With revolutionary Uranus retrograde in Taurus , sentimental Neptune retrograde in Pisces and transformative Pluto in Capricorn aspecting the full moon, the cosmos is pushing us to decisions that we don’t necessarily want to make when it comes to life, love, work and money . Uranus and Neptune retrograde are giving us the chance to see clearly. The blinders are falling off and we can comprehend the actions of others, allowing us to let go of things and relationships we’ve outgrown. Pluto’s presence forces us to part ways with crushes or significant others who are holding us back from becoming powerful beings and standing in the way of us living our best lives. Friendships that we thought would never end might need to be put on ice as we evaluate the connection.