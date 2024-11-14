Dinner & A Movie For One? The Taurus Moon Says Yes

The last supermoon of 2024 packs a big punch. Breakups and shake-ups in partnerships are making this cuffing season off the chain. Rather than opting to cuddle up, we’ll be enjoying the single life and fielding dating apps for casual hookups. Conversely, if you're committed to another, you might want some time alone to spoil yourself, which will be rejuvenating and delightful. Treat yourself to the perfect solo date night of dinner and a movie, where you get to make all the decisions and plans.
It only takes one instance to see someone’s true colours and intentions so prepare for a big reveal that will rock your socks off. With revolutionary Uranus retrograde in Taurus, sentimental Neptune retrograde in Pisces and transformative Pluto in Capricorn aspecting the full moon, the cosmos is pushing us to decisions that we don’t necessarily want to make when it comes to life, love, work and money. Uranus and Neptune retrograde are giving us the chance to see clearly. The blinders are falling off and we can comprehend the actions of others, allowing us to let go of things and relationships we’ve outgrown. Pluto’s presence forces us to part ways with crushes or significant others who are holding us back from becoming powerful beings and standing in the way of us living our best lives. Friendships that we thought would never end might need to be put on ice as we evaluate the connection.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Did I mention that Mercury and Mars are pregaming their planetary moonwalks during the full moon? Mercury’s backward spin in Sagittarius commences on 25th November and Mars’ backslide begins on 6th December in Leo. Why is this important? For starters, we have been internalising our emotions, leading to explosive reactions. The Taurus moon is docile until it runs out of patience, and the Scorpio sun it opposes has no issues using its stingers. The release will feel good but leave scars on our hearts and those we care about, making it hard to go back to the place we once were.
The same day, the restrictive, austere and karmic planet Saturn turns direct, ending the retrograde journey that began on 29th June in the water sign Pisces. Now we can forge a more straightforward path toward attaining our personal desires and the types of relationships we want in our lives. As a result, boundaries will be set in place, helping us find our role and path. Since the full moon brings erratic sentiments and secret situations to light, Saturn offers a stable force to keep us in check. We will stay in our lane to protect our energy against negativity and speak our truth in an effort to be heard. We’ll make moves that benefit our lives and give us a sense of security.
The full moon hangover on 16th November will be fierce. The sun in Scorpio opposes freedom-seeking Uranus retrograde in Taurus, making us sideline or punish people who get on our wrong sides. Venus in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Destiny, which is activating the Aries-Libra axis of the moon. This astrological event could be the make-it-or-break-it factor in relationships. Think about what you want and how you wish to move forward. The 16th is a serendipitous time to decide where to let go.
The full moon in Taurus is a wonderful time to reflect on the past and resolve matters that have been weighing on us. Finding a better place to exist amid present challenges will make us feel we are evolving into the person we wish to be — but not without growing pains. Grounding our energy through meditation and self-care will lead us towards enlightenment. To achieve this state of being, focus on what serves you and who fills your heart with happiness. With kindness, compassion and grace, release situations from the past and people who are no longer on the same journey as you. It’s our story and we get to craft the tale we want — so make sure the vibes in your life suit your needs and benefit you.