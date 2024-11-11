Venus In Capricorn Doesn’t Want No Scrubs

Venus in Capricorn is getting rid of all the scrubs from our lives and telling us to date peeps who are at our level. As a direct Earth sign, Venus in Capricorn isn't known for its frilly and thrilling nature. This placement is very cautious about love and relationships so between November 11 and December 7 we will be very wary and particular regarding how we express what’s in our hearts.
Venus in Capricorn has its own unique attributes. This transit doesn't allow us to take other people for granted; we must take others seriously. We must constantly put our best foot forward to resolve issues and create long-term dynamics.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Venus in Capricorn operates with both eyes on the future. It only allows us to commit to those we see ourselves growing old with. We'll run for the hills if we lack compatibility with the person we desire. Being with someone who understands our needs and interests compels us to share our world with them.
There’s also a business vibe to Venus’ dalliance in Capricorn — particularly when it comes to who they align with. Venus in Capricorn will only set its sights on people who can promise security and are a worthy investment of our time. This astrological placement urges us to veer away from those who we may consider unsafe or complicated because it likes a straightforward approach to relationships. This is because Venus tends to be a little bit lazier and Capricorn is the CEO of the zodiac, always working hard to achieve its goals. When these two energies unite, the cardinal Venusian placement allows us to structure our relationships based on practical and reasonable sentiments.
We might seek validation from others because we secretly want to be told we’re the most fantastic lovers of all time. This need for acceptance might cause us to rebel against our partner if we do not feel seen or valued. Venus in Capricorn can take on an authoritative role in relationships and will undermine situations or people if they're not being cared for in the required ways. The important thing is to find balance and work towards a shared goal that allows both parties to be equal and grow together.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Even though Venus in Capricorn will not love-bomb us, it can bring good times our way. After all, Capricorn is an Earth sign and indulges in pleasures and decadence. Venus in Capricorn doesn’t shy away or hide its kinks. Venus in Capricorn is extremely open about their turn-ons with their lovers, friends and inner circle. In demure Capricorn fashion, it won’t be shouted from the rooftops but discussed if a conversation presents itself. Work hard and play harder is the motto.
If you’re experiencing a Venus return right now (when Venus comes back to the sign and degree it was in at your birth), you’re in for a pleasant surprise as the vibe will be lighter than it’s been in years. You’ll have the opportunity to heal and make decisions that will rock your world — for the better. Caring for others is going to come second to loving yourself. Lean into the positivity!
This year, Venus in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Destiny on November 16, pushing us to redefine what we want. The same old patterns might not do it for us anymore; it’s time to break out of any ruts. Conversely, we may find that recommitting to the one we adore allows us to flourish into amazingness. On November 22, Venus connects with Saturn, forming bonds with others. Venus links up with Uranus retrograde on December 2, helping us find an exciting way to spice things up with our crush or significant other. Finally, Venus in Capricorn harmonises with Neptune retrograde on December 4, making our fantasies a reality and bringing our romantic dreams to life.