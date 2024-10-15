Warning: The First Full Moon Of Autumn Is Coming In Hot

Now that the eclipses are finally over, we can lean into the first full moon of autumn. And it won’t disappoint in the drama department. If theatrics are what’s desired, then an Oscar is coming your way. October 17th’s full moon in Aries is going to bring you chills, thrills and messiness. We might even get whiplash from the twists and turns this lunation brings our way. Be forewarned: The full moon is coming in hot!
Since the blood moon rises in the zodiac sign Aries, it will make us powerful and assertive — especially since the lunation connects with the action planet Mars, expansive Jupiter and transformative Pluto. All these planets, combined with the moon, will push us to move forward with our lives. Since the eclipses, we may have been stuck contemplating, resolving matters or elevating situations. The full moon gives us the drive and determination to make the necessary changes to release the garbage standing in our way towards attaining greatness. To paraphrase Sabrina Carpenter, it'll be hard for us to relate to desperation, as we will be bold and defiant.
The full moon is going to be intense. A lot of residual emotions that have been lingering in our hearts over the past several months will finally come out. This isn't a time in which we’ll want to hold back. We may over-express ourselves and say things we might regret. Don't allow yourself to get caught up in the should-haves, could-haves and would-haves you’ll feel during the blood moon. Everything you express and let out is part of the universe's divine plan to help you move into a better state of being. It may not feel like it when it's occurring, but it’ll allow us to evolve and transcend on a better path.
Later in the day, Venus enters fiery Sagittarius. The planet of love, confidence and money-shifting signs will infuse us with the passion and desire to improve our situations. We will no longer feel as though we have to hide from facing reality. We’ll march towards realness and certainty with strength and ferocity. We might decide to take steps towards rebuilding our foundation and creating a better sense of self due to Venus in Sagittarius adding an adventure to our sphere and allowing us to see that the possibilities in which we proceed are endless as long as we do so with optimism in attaining our goals.
The first matter of business is changing the dynamic with ourselves. Being the first sign of the zodiac gives Aries self-reliance and confidence; therefore, it's time for us to reshape how we treat and talk to ourselves. Stating positive affirmations in front of a mirror and stopping negative self-talk is essential. Choose words that describe how incredible you are. Repeat this activity twice a day to comprehend the goodness and positivity running through your body. The objective is to start practising a more tender and loving way of caring for ourselves, and doing this practice will help.
The next step is making a list of what is serving us and what is not. Anything or anyone that falls short of fabulous should be cut. We are focusing on what is incredible and extraordinary about ourselves and how we can bring that energy into our lives, so ridding ourselves of those people and situations that are creating negativity or holding us back is essential to our growth as individuals.
Lastly, don’t forget to satisfy the urges of your inner child, and be aware that the Aries full moon might bring up more issues from our youth. To deal with these sentiments, we must indulge our personalities' fussy and temperamental sides. Treat yourself to something enjoyable that you've always wanted to do. If you plan on having a day for yourself, make sure you have arts and crafts or other hobbies available to satisfy your curiosity. With time, your inner child will thrive when confronted with situations that trigger it.
As always, giving yourself the love and light you deserve is essential. Be kind and gentle to your tender heart, and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Letting out your feelings will benefit you so don't hold them in. Allow yourself the energetic release you need.