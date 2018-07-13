If you're just trying to improve your physical fitness, then doing a Tabata-inspired workout will still be good for you. Keep in mind, the exercisers in the study were elite athletes who were motivated to improve their VO2 max for speed skating specifically. And there are certainly more ways to measure a person's physical fitness besides VO2 max (for example, VO2 max doesn't tell you anything about how strong a person is). And so far, the Tabata method hasn't been studied in resistance training, so it's tough to say how this method could be beneficial in other areas.