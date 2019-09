See, what made Tabata's study so effective was that during the "work" intervals, the speed skaters were exercising at a level considered 170% of their VO2 max. Some experts say that this is an " impossible level of intensity " for most casual exercisers to achieve — and it could be dangerous to even try to reach it. Not to mention, the only way to get a truly accurate read on your VO2 max is to go to a lab and get hooked up to a machine that measures how much oxygen you take in while you exercise. Most trainers base VO2 approximations on mathematical equations , but those tend to be slightly inaccurate. So, this is all to say that most of us mortals can't replicate a true Tabata workout, but that's okay.