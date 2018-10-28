I Share A 2-Bedroom In LA With My Boyfriend — & We Can't Agree On This One Thing

"I'm going to shout out this guy because he's amazing, there is this furniture store called the Hunt and it's in Eagle Rock. He has this giant warehouse where he restores furniture or builds custom furniture. He built our credenza and it's amazing. We always like to go there and just kind of peek at all the different stuff he ha. Then we definitely do West Elm and Anthropologie, because you can just find exactly what you're looking for, but there are a couple thrift stores we like, too. I'll do Salvation Army, even though Fabio's not super into that, and then there's the Rose Bowl Flea Market and the Melrose Trading Post. There's a ton of local artisans and people who make custom furniture. I got this really cool like beverage cart there for like $50 bucks. You have to dig, but you can find pretty much everything you're looking for."