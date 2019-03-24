"I basically went to all my favourite stores: West Elm, Crate and Barrel, you know and I had a vision of exactly how I wanted the space to look. And you can find almost anything you want on Craigslist with some patience. You can type in West Elm reclaimed barnwood and you need to be militant about it. You’re on Craigslist every hour searching the same keywords. Like Crate and Barrel acrylic chairs. And you have to be the first person to say, 'I’m going to take this. This is my number. I can give you cash. When can I pick it up?' Once you’re wishy-washy about it and you don’t really know what you want, that stuff is going to go."