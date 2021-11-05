Take A Tour Of This Fashion Influencer’s Chic East London Home

Working mainly with fashion and lifestyle brands as an influencer, Lindsey increasingly aspires to a sustainable lifestyle. In her bedroom, the contents of Lindsey’s wardrobe have evolved in line with her values. The exposed wardrobe makes it easy for her to see all her clothes at once, giving her a greater appreciation of the garments she already owns and reminding her of the precious memories associated with them, like the 'lucky' vintage leather jacket she was wearing when she met her boyfriend.