"For me, I feel like I have a really simple philosophy when it comes to art. I love art museums and getting lost in them, but at home I believe you should have stuff you just love. Growing up in a predominantly white neighbourhood, I just did not see representation of Black beauty, so it was really important to me that when we have family members coming through, I wanted them to see that celebration of Black beauty. I wanted it to be intentional and have Black queens throughout my house. So we have Issa Rae, we have books by Phoebe Robinson, we have a framed photo of Serena Williams. And I remember seeing that Solange cover art and thinking That's incredible. I always feel something when I walk past it."