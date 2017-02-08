When Jourdan Dunn revealed her fail-safe selfie strategy, we were struck by how many times we'd seen her do that exact same pose on her Insta. But, Dunn's far from the only one. Turns out, despite their much-hyped flair for versatility, models tend to give more or less the same face when it's selfie time. Better to get the people double-tapping with a look that works, right?
We took to six of our favourite models' Instagrams to reveal exactly what kind of face they serve constantly — and we'll break down how to get the look yourself. Your guide to Karlie's sass, Joan's hauteur, and Cara's kookiness, straight ahead.