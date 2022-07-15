Advertisement Feature with ITV Hub
As box sets get longer and the days get shorter (okay, not technically, but does anyone else feel like there are never enough hours?), watching a series often means a huge investment of your time. And there’s nothing worse than starting something that doesn't quite live up to the hype.
That’s why we’ve done the bingeing so you don’t have to. Well, you do, but only the shows that we’ve vetted and can confirm are absolutely worth it.
In our new series, Hub Club, Refinery29’s very own Maybelle Morgan and the one and only Tolly T are giving you the lowdown on their favourite shows, all of which can be found on ITV Hub.
In our new series, Hub Club, Refinery29’s very own Maybelle Morgan and the one and only Tolly T are giving you the lowdown on their favourite shows, all of which can be found on ITV Hub.
Is It Hot In Here, Or Is It Just These Shows?
From The Sex Lives of College Girls to the latest Love Island, Tolly gives us the T (better make it iced) on the best shows to get you hot under the collar as temperatures rise.
Ahhh, summer is finally upon us. And it’s the first 'normal' one in what feels like a very long time. Whether you need some comfort viewing after a weekend of boozy BBQs and festivals, a binge for a plane journey (long haul is back, baby), escapism in the form of American teen-dream nostalgia, weekly recouplings to watch with mates or celebrity shenanigans with a healthy dose of cringe and competition, we’ve got you.
In this episode of Hub Club, Tolly T takes us through some of her fave shows to get you through a long, hot summer. All of them can be found on ITV Hub. Don’t say we’re not good to you.
The Most Buzzworthy Dramas Of The Moment
"Have you seen [insert drama of the moment that everyone is talking about]?" Want to perfect your water cooler chat and avoid being at a loss when asked this question? Look no further.
In this episode of Hub Club, Maybelle gives us the scoop on all the must-see dramas. We’ve got Vicky McClure tackling terror attacks, Joe Cole as a reluctant anti-James Bond spy, and plenty more. So whether you’re in the mood for dark and twisty, tense and explosive or slick and historical, take your pick. These are for when you want something to sink your teeth into – and to earn kudos for giving stellar recommendations to pals, colleagues and strangers alike.
Again, watch ‘em all on your one-stop shop for exclusive premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes gossip and box sets: ITV Hub.
Caught The Feels? The Best Shows To Help You Embrace Your Emotions
Whether you’ve caught the feels, are hoping to feel some feels or are looking for shows to hit you right in – you guessed it – the feels, you’ve come to the right place.
Have you got something in your eye? Avoid that summertime sadness with Hub Club. Snuggle up – alone, with pals, your pooch, your significant other – and prepare to laugh, cry, fall in love and get deeply invested in some people that you don’t know but feel like you do. Sometimes we need to let it all out and between following TOWIE’s fave couple, Georgia and Tommy, as they navigate new parenthood and Keeley Hawes playing a grief-stricken wife, there won’t be a dry eye in the house.
