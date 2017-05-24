I'm A Sugar Baby—& This Is How Much I Get Paid To Date

It’s been a few years since the term “sugar baby” began circulating the internet, but the world has not yet tired of the concept. There are stories of women making £7,000 a year going on dates with men or sugar babies falling in love with their sugar daddies — and then there's the complicated question of whether this is sex work or dating with benefits.
Rarely, however, does one get to ask a sugar baby questions about the financial side of these arrangements. Ahead, we chat with Crystal Milan*, a 32-year-old sugar baby on Arrangement.com, about what her job description is, what her relationships are like, and what she expects from her sugar daddies in return.
This interview is part one of our series about sugar babies. It has been edited and condensed for clarity. Names have been changed.