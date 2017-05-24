I'm A Sugar Baby—& This Is How Much I Get Paid To Date

5 of 6

What was your most extravagant gift?



"I’ve received a Birkin bag once. That arrangement was nice. It lasted three months."



Did you sell it?



"Of course I did. Of course, I sold it in a heartbeat. For the Birkin, it was a refurbished one, so I think he could’ve done better, but that was fine. I got $8,000 for it."



Are there things you put up with in these arrangements that you wouldn’t do otherwise?



"I feel like there’s a little bit more that I would tolerate having this type of lifestyle, but not budging on that intimacy and romance line. If you think about it, you put up with a lot of crap at work just to get the paycheck. I wouldn’t say it’s crap, but sometimes I’ll be on a phone call and I’ll fall asleep on the call because it’s too much talking, and they’re okay with that, but it can be annoying at times.



"I also can’t say, 'I don’t really want to go here this weekend.' We’ll talk in advance, like any relationship or friendship, 'What are you doing? Do you have plans?' If he knows I don’t have plans for that weekend, and I deny a trip, it’s like, Okay, well maybe we need to end this agreement and I need to find someone else."



What’s your day-to-day?



"My day-to-day is being attentive to my SDs — a lot of them are very needy. I always say text me throughout the day, but if you want to call me, you have to text me beforehand. I’ll check the profile to see who else has answered; I usually don’t take on more than four arrangements at a time. So it’s talking, FaceTiming, and then maybe a few events, which they’ll tell me about beforehand.



"On a good week I go on three dates a week, max, because I still have a life and I still have friends and family, but it can get crazy. The professional guy can have me networking every day of the week, and I’ve gotten up to 10 events a week honestly, including dates. We also go to galas. I'm going to one in two weeks, and my SD is asking what color do I want to wear, if I have a dress in mind, what my size is, if I have any links I can send him so we can go to the store and get it. For next weekend, another SD is asking if I have any preferences or places I want to visit. My mentor SD, who is my favorite one, is like, hey did you read this Forbes article, or this new position just opened downtown, did you update your resumé?"



Does anyone know about your SB life?



"I would say only three people know. The one who introduced me knows, my mom knows, and she gets it. And my very, very best friend knows. The thing is, when you’re close to someone you can tell there’s a lifestyle change happening. She was like, 'So what are you doing here this weekend? Oh, when did you go there? Oh, new Louboutins, nice. Where are you getting the money for this?'



"I just had to tell it to her. I couldn’t lie to her anymore — I see her every other day. I told her, this is hard, and this is what I’ve decided to do, and I reassured her that there was no intimacy and romance. She’s against it, though, because she thinks that someone at my age should be looking to settle down, but again different strokes for different folks. She’s engaged and all that jazz, and that’s why she’s against it. But I told her, hey this is what I’m doing for me, this is how it’s benefiting me, and I would love it if you would support me because you are my friend. She can’t complain, either, when I’m sending her tickets to Miami."