Of all the trendy plants — we're talking fiddle leaf figs, cute little cacti, etc. — succulents just might be the trendiest. Maybe it's their vaguely prehistoric looks or the fact that they're easier to keep alive than most of their viridescent brethren, but the love for these plants is real. So real, in fact, that there's a sizeable Instagram subculture dedicated to sharing images of them. Welcome, my friends, to Succugram.
Seriously, succulents just may have more fan accounts than Beyonce and Ariana Grande combined. So if your feed is feeling in need of a little something green and leafy, read on for our recommendations of which ones to follow. Just remember: Digital succulent super-fandom is weirdly habit-forming. If you suddenly find yourself waking in the middle of the night to view (or post) images of out-of-this-world succulents, well, don't say we didn't warn you.