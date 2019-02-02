As the first paycheque of the year arrives, we're trying not to get carried away. Instead of investment pieces (see also: aspirational), we're shifting our focus towards micro purchases. Think sparkly jewels to freshen up a lacklustre winter outfit or swapping a spenny coat for a sustainable vintage treasure.
Team R29 is musing over monochrome this month, and long-sleeved dresses that can easily transition from work to the pub and beyond. Trend-wise, we're still digging bias-cut skirts, animal print and chunky trainers.
Keen on taking a peek inside the team's online baskets? Then check out our wish list ahead.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.