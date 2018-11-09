This Magnificent 86-Year-Old Just Put Two Fingers Up To 'Mutton Dressed As Lamb'

One of the most sexist and cruel sayings that deters older women from experimenting with their style is "mutton dressed as lamb". When I read a press release telling me the ages that women should stop wearing certain items of clothing – trainers, apparently, cap at 46 years old (they've clearly never seen Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo don a pair of Stan Smiths), hoodies at 37, and skinny jeans at 45 – I called bullshit. We should be free to wear whatever we like, regardless of age, gender, size, race and sexuality, without having to take others' prejudice into account.