7 Easy Hacks To Turn Your Tiny Studio Into A Palace

Living in a studio — whether on your own or with a S.O. — is a pretty major step towards adulthood. While it's nice to not split hairs over sharing resources with roommates you don't know so well, the limited square footage can prove to be a serious issue: With no walls to define your space, clutter can easily pile up and take over your entire apartment without you even noticing.
Since your A-game is required when it comes to furnishing a studio apartment, we've decided to give you a leg up. Click ahead for seven tried-and-true decorating tips — courtesy 0f Pinterest — to create the illusion of space. Your teensy pad will look like a palace in no time.