Is Now The Time To Talk About Black British Excellence & Black Capitalism?

Archer et al also conducted a study about consumer culture at school and found that respondents suggested they would be mocked for wearing lesser brands. Archer et al also found that the student interviewed “drew worth from the brands being associated with Black masculinity associated with sports stars that were used to promote brands”. And for the female respondents, another aspect of this identity was “linked into the wearing of jewellery”. Archer et al claim “this led to them being further marginalised within the field of education”. Staff interviewed by Archer et al feared that the consumer lifestyle working-class pupils were being drawn into could lead to pressure of being involved in illegal economic activities. Archer et al found that the students were aware of financial pressures and knew of ‘shady activities' that could help them. They also were also aware that university would mean that their lifestyle would be limited and as such decided it was not for them.