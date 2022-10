Is Now The Time To Talk About Black British Excellence & Black Capitalism?

I think there's an important conversation here about how luxury is often sold to us as a necessity. As great as she is, Melissa’s Wardrobe is not for low-income people. Many of her recommended products tend to be more high-end or on the more costly side—unattainable and unsustainable for those of us who cannot afford to spend that much on fashion, home or beauty products. Recently, conversations around how much money should be spent on beauty per month have floated around on both Twitter and TikTok , with many gobsmacked at how much women are spending and evaluating its necessity . The beauty industry absolutely profits off of conversations like these. It's always been skilled in preying on our insecurities to sell us products that we think we need—when a lot of them, we don’t. In a time where inflation is skyrocketing, the housing market is a joke and food banks are at an all-time high, I think we should really re-centre our attention on what is truly necessary and important. Whilst it’s okay to want nice things and luxury items, I fear that Black women especially are increasingly putting too much pressure on themselves to achieve certain standards of beauty.