It's easy for Christmas shopping to spiral out of control. The stumpy tree poking out from a mound of presents; unwrapping ceremonies that last longer than your average turkey roasting time; four copies of Nigel Slater's Eat (true story, 2013).
This year, sack off tradition and opt for a grown-up stocking – thoughtfully chosen mini gifts heaped at the foot of the bed, to be opened before breakfast (Bucks Fizz optional). Would you buy yourself a pair of luxe black scissors? Or that expensive hand cream you've been pilfering from your colleague whenever their back's turned? Probably not, and we'd hazard a guess that your S.O. wouldn't, either.
Our list of souped-up, extra-special everyday finds is guaranteed to please come Christmas morning. So if, like us, you think kids shouldn't have all the fun, click on through...
