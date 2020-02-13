And Courtney B. Vance, oh my God! So amazing that he came on and he was just so sweet. He was like, “I just want to be part of the ensemble.” He was so humble. So I was so grateful for him to come and just do a few scenes, you know? And then because we had those heavyweights I could go to the studio and be like, “These are the new kids on the block that we have to hire and get to know please” and force them to look at [talent like] Chante Adams, Kelvin Harrison and Jasmine Cephas. I just fought for all of them. I begged all of them to be in [the film] and then I fought for all of them to be pushed through the studio system to get their spot to shine in a broader film than we’ve seen them in that had smaller distribution. It’s just such an amazing ensemble. There could be no better cast.