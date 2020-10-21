12 Women On What They Wish They’d Known Before Breast Cancer

Having lost her mother Linda to breast cancer in 1998, the cause is close to McCartney's heart and her eponymous label has run awareness and fundraising campaigns since 2014. "It pains me every day to have lost one of the most precious humans, my mum Linda, to this horrendous disease," says McCartney. "I have such a deep admiration and gratitude for these women — both those who shared their moving stories and for Lynsey and Alice, who brought these powerful narratives to life."