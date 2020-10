12 Women On What They Wish They’d Known Before Breast Cancer

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month , British designer Stella McCartney has teamed up with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario to photograph women who have gone through, or are going through, a breast cancer diagnosis. The resulting series of beautiful and deeply moving portraits captures the intricacies of the scars – physical and emotional – that these courageous women bear. As part of the campaign, A Letter to My Loved Ones, Lynsey also joined forces with climate activist, documentary photographer and filmmaker Alice Aedy to create poignant short films in which the women wrote to their children or noted down their favourite recipes to pass on to their families.