We’re Majorly Into This ’80s-Inspired Shoe Collection

It's official. Brighter skies are here (albeit intermittently) and while we may not be able to enjoy the great outdoors in the way that we’d like to right now, it doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about our summer wardrobe and compiling a wish list to match.
While the catwalks have nodded to an array of trench coats and mini bags, this season's uniform is incomplete without awe-worthy footwear – even if it's only ever worn to the supermarket and back. Luckily for us, luxury footwear brand Stella Luna is serving up an SS20 collection that is sure to elevate your wardrobe, no matter what.
Spearheading the brand's creations is founder Stephen Chi, who pushed his French and Italian design teams
to convey endless style through the latest collection. Paying homage to the legion of '80s female icons who transformed our concept of fashion, Chi effortlessly mixes the old with the new. We're talking fresh takes on classic styles, sleek evening pieces and unexpected details.
Bold and contemporary, the campaign is filled with crisp black-and-white images and candid shots of models working the latest styles and embodying the effortless but effortlessly cool vibe.
Click through to find out which styles have made it to our shopping list…