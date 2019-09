These Women Set Up A Business With Their Friend (And You Can, Too)

Sabine Zetteler, 34, co-founded film production company Zetteler Films with her friend Andy Dunn, 37, in 2013, after they met while working at the BBC. “A really strong friendship grew out of a collective love of beautifully made, well-crafted creativity in its myriad forms,” says Zetteler. While she moved onto another company, they both continued to discuss their dreams of making films together. “I had some kind of epiphany on a plane back from Maui one day and wrote him a ‘Jerry Maguire Memo’.” From that moment, they decided to go for it. Dunn is responsible for shooting, directing and editing the films, while Zetteler focuses on winning new clients and the content. Their work has taken them to Norway to shoot artists and designers and to Google headquarters to make a film about their Noto project with Monotype. While they both have their own separate businesses, too – which gives them some degree of separation – like Assomull and Chanrai, their relationship has notably headed in a new direction over the years. “We only ever really call one another to discuss a pitch, an edit, an invoice and hardly ever converse about all those random pieces of global inspiration which inspired our friendship over a decade ago,” admits Zetteler. Sophie Lee, 26, and friend Sally Thompson, 54, turned what could have been a torrid period for them into a new chapter when the colleagues were made redundant on the same day. Instead of being downbeat, Lee decided to launch her side project, plant-hire service and workshops business Geo-Fleur as a full-time venture, asking Thompson to join her. Now with a store in London's East Village, Geo-Fleur has racked up a slew of impressive clients including Tate Britain, British Airways and Sweaty Betty. What makes their business relationship a success? Lee explains that it's their differences which make them a strong team. “Sally is super-organised, whereas I'm the creative, messy one. But it's great to run a business with a good friend – when things go wrong, it's nice to have a laugh about it.” Rather than the pressure of running a business hindering their friendship, Lee says it's improved it. “We spend most of our waking hours of the day together, so we are almost one person. We love to treat ourselves to the odd cinema trip now and then, sneak off to the V&A or go shopping down Carnaby Street.”