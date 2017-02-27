These Women Set Up A Business With Their Friend (And You Can, Too)

All of the women believe running a business together has enhanced their relationship. “Starting a business together has made our friendship evolve,” says Assomull. “It has definitely become stronger, as it’s become a more honest relationship.” One strategy that has been key to their success is setting aside time every Monday to discuss any issues they've been having with one another, be it personal or professional. “Getting things out in the open clears any tension there might be,” says Assomull. “Our rule is, once a grievance has been aired, we have to put it behind us and move forward.” What advice can they give to budding entrepreneurs that might be looking to mix business with pleasure? Assomull believes the key to success is brutal honesty. “It can be testing, but I think as long as there is honesty from the get-go, it’s only going to reinforce your bond.” This is echoed by Zetteler, who says that before you commit to running a company together, you must do one major thing: “Sit down during the very early stages, look into one another's eyes and agree there and then that you'll always be brutally honest with one another. It's for the best.” Lee recommends discussing financials. “Don't hide away talking about who earns what or who has the biggest share, etc. It's so much better when things are out in the open, especially when you already have a friendship that you don’t want to damage.” But while working with your business mate can be tough work, those involved say they wouldn't change it for anything. As Assomull says, “Working with your best friend means you never have Sunday night blues.” That might be all the push you need to arrange a drink with your mate and brainstorm ideas for that food startup you've been talking about for ages.