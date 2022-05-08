Sophie Turner Turned Down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Invitation For The Most Relatable Reason

If the Met Gala is synonymous with anything, aside from fashion and beauty looks, it's got to be celebrity. This year's event was attended by A-listers including Blake Likely, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Kaia Gerber and Alicia Keys. And because no one's allowed to post photos from inside the event, we never quite know what goes on there.
It might seem like a rarefied world a long, long way from Friday night drinks with the girlies, but this doesn't mean it goes off without the odd awkward moment. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has revealed that she had a very relatable reaction at this year's Met Gala when she met supermodel Kendall Jenner. In fact, when Jenner invited Turner to come to an afterparty with her, the actress was too starstruck to say yes.
"She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians," Turner recalled on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "But I think she's, like, so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to … this low-key afterparty. She went, like, 'Do you want to come?' And I just went, 'No, no, I don't.'"
Recalling how she instantly regretted her decision, Turner added: "And I'm like, 'Why? Why do I so this to myself?'"
Turner and husband Joe Jonas, with whom she attended this year's Met Gala, are currently expecting their second child. The actress went on to reveal that instead of attending Jenner's afterparty, she went home and had pasta in bed. Which in fairness, does sound pretty dreamy.
"I was like, 'Could be somewhere else right now, but I’m not,'" she recalled self-deprecatingly. You can watch the full interview below, in which Turner also discusses her role in new true-crime miniseries The Staircase.