Following the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in September, this year's attendees celebrated the opening of the second installment of Costume Institute’s “ In America: An Anthology Of Fashion ” exhibit. The two-part show, on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until September 2022, concludes with an exploration of 19th- and 20th-century fashion through the “sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories” of the United States.