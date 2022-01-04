8:00am — I have some errands to run, so off to the shops I go. First is a laser hair removal appointment. I get laser on my lip which is normally $20, but I pre-paid for a 10 pack when it was on sale, bringing it down to $10 per session. My underarms are only $12 per session and don’t get discounted, but I still bought a 10 pack so I don’t need to think about it each time. Because of this, I don't pay anything today! Next, I need to send a parcel off at the post office — I've been selling a bunch of things lately on Facebook Marketplace, but the buyer has covered postage so I'm not out of pocket. I also deposit $500 in cash from other sales that I've made. Then I'm off to pick up a dress at the dry cleaners, which cost me $30. I haven't decided whether I'm going to keep this dress or sell it... I'll ponder this some more later. The last stop is Bakers Delight, where I buy some bread ($4.40). While I've been doing all these things, my partner has done some grocery shopping. This cost $42.50, but I purchase a $500 Woolworths gift card every month which we use for our grocery shops. I buy this through an employee benefit discount site, SmartSpending, so it actually only costs me $482.50 each month. It’s not a huge discount, but it adds up over the year! $34.40