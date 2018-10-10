Is This DIY Pre-Workout Drink Really A Good Idea?

While these side effects sound scary, Dr. Weiss says that consuming baking soda in safe and limited doses may not be harmful, and could be somewhat effective. If you're a competitive sprinter, and you took the appropriate precautions with dosage to prevent cardiac health issues, then using baking soda could make sense because it improves your speed, he says. (But even Dr. Weiss, who is a competitive biker and scientist, doesn't soda load.) For the rest of us, baking soda is just one other nasty powder concoction that you don't need to drink.