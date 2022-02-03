My parents taught me to not just save money for a rainy day, but to save as much as possible — even if that meant living modestly. To them, as long as you had savings, you were able to get out of most situations. In primary school, I had pocket money that I wasn't allowed to spend — it went straight into my Dollarmite account. When my dad started investing in shares in his 40s, he also encouraged me to invest my savings. As I was still under 18, we had to invest this under his name.