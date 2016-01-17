By definition a soap opera is a serial drama, that plays out on daytime television or radio, characterised by stock characters and situations, sentimentality, and melodrama. Now we all love a bit of melodrama but sometimes our favourite shows venture way beyond the realms of reality and quite frankly go too far.
After a hard day's work, while you're waiting for your dinner and ready to unwind with (half) a bottle of Jacob's Creek, do you really want to tune in and watch some guy called Kevin insist he's an alien to the residents of Chester Village - Hollyoaks, you really scraped the barrel with this one - or see the insufferable Ian Beale pay for sex with Janine? No thanks.
Here are eight instances when our favourite soaps got a little carried away and quite literally lost the plot...
