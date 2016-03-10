This story was originally published September 1, 2015.
Camille Eddera is a jeweller by trade and an aesthete at heart, a combination that proved useful when tackling her own home renovation — completely alone. "Had I known at the beginning how hard it would end up being, I wouldn't have done it!" Eddera says, with a laugh.
The property, a charming bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, needed a lot of love. The previous owners hadn't made many updates to the home — it needed serious structural upgrades, and some serious freshening-up. Despite having no formal design training, Eddera could see the potential in the space, and was determined to make it work.
Inspired by homes she'd seen on the popular design blog Remodelista — and in spite of the advice of her friends — Eddera found a contractor (and then another contractor), and after a seven-and-a-half month renovation, she made it her own home. Click through to see the entire transformation.
The property, a charming bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, needed a lot of love. The previous owners hadn't made many updates to the home — it needed serious structural upgrades, and some serious freshening-up. Despite having no formal design training, Eddera could see the potential in the space, and was determined to make it work.
Inspired by homes she'd seen on the popular design blog Remodelista — and in spite of the advice of her friends — Eddera found a contractor (and then another contractor), and after a seven-and-a-half month renovation, she made it her own home. Click through to see the entire transformation.