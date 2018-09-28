6 Tricks To Make Your Small Living Room Feel Bigger

Living in a big city is great. There's always something new going on, always someone fun to hang around with, a huge number of services that will deliver you pizza at 4am with two taps of your phone...
One thing you do compromise on though is space. Most people's flats are about the size of an A4 piece of paper. And most people are sharing that space with at least one other person – and that other person's stuff.
It's hard to get yourself a Pinterest-worthy living room with obstacles like this standing in your way but persevere you must, because there's nothing better than relaxing in a living room you're aesthetically pleased with.
Ahead, we've pulled together a few tips on how to do just this. Click through to find out how to get yourself a practical, but pretty, tiny living room.