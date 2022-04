Exploring The Rarely Seen Grief Of Stillbirth

Whereas taboos seem to be breaking somewhat around abortion miscarriage and other pregnancy-related topics on screen (recent examples include Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Saint Frances, Lingui, The Sacred Bonds, and the forthcoming Happening), depictions of stillbirth remain few and far between. One of few other high-profile examples of stillbirth on film, Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning Roma depicts the life of pregnant Cleo, a maid for a wealthy family in Mexico City. Cleo’s waters break prematurely while out shopping when she gets caught in a protest between student demonstrators and a paramilitary group intent on violence. The stress of the situation is compounded by the difficulty of leaving the tense, crowded streets and Cleo’s baby is later stillborn. While Roma’s narrative is not as directly concerned with stillbirth overall as Pieces of a Woman, its occurrence in a film so widely seen and recognised offers a key opportunity for discussion and understanding. Small Body provides another opportunity to raise awareness of the subject, using its looser and more mystic style to portray such a trauma in a way that provides both a sense of realism but also a beautiful, ethereal quality that expresses how difficult it is to define something so complex and painful.