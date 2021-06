Is TikTok Censoring Pro-Abortion Content?

The group, which amassed 190.4k followers and 2.5 million likes, has now left the app. Its absence from TikTok is a signifier of something even more insidious: the weaponisation of social media platforms’ terms of service against women’s rights. Rogue Valley Pepper Shakers has been hidden, shut down and had content removed because of apparent 'breaches' of TikTok’s terms of service. On one occasion, the group had a post removed for supposed violations to “minor safety”, which suggests that the post was promoting harmful content geared towards minors, or people under the age of 18. When, in fact, the content had been about LGBTQIA rights, firmly rubbing salt in the wound and highlighting antiquated bias against LGBTQIA parents