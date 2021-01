Under the Sexual Solicitations section of its parent company Facebook’s Community Standards , Instagram's rules state that users cannot offer or ask for pornographic materials “including, but not limited to, sharing of links to external pornographic websites.” A Facebook spokesperson explains: “We want Instagram to be a safe environment for everyone, and have strict rules against nudity, sexual activity, and sexual solicitation. Under these rules, we don’t allow people to share links to porn websites on Instagram. While OnlyFans isn’t a porn website, we know it can be used in that way, so we take action on accounts that share OnlyFans links when paired with other sexually suggestive content.” What this means in practice is that, if you have an OnlyFans link in your bio and mention at any time (on your grid or stories) that your OnlyFans contains adult content and/or post sexy photos of yourself, you will (most likely) be banned from Instagram. Users can’t offer sexual content indirectly, either; that is, a user may not offer a method of contact in their bio and also post “imagery of real individuals with nudity covered by human parts, objects, or digital obstruction, including long shots of fully nude butts” or use sexually specific copy in their captions, such as using an eggplant emoji. Users are also forbidden from using sexually explicit language such as erection, wetness, or masturbation.