Hands up, who’s laid in bed, wide-awake at 3am, thoughts racing, at least once this week? Whether we’re thinking about a big meeting the next day, or mentally analysing our date’s weird whatsapp messages, overactive minds and busy lives are causing us to lose sleep. According to the UK Sleep Council, nearly half of us are getting just six hours sleep or less a night, and an alarming four out of five people complain of disturbed, inadequate, or ‘toxic’ sleep. Bad news for women too, as according to sleep clinic Sleepio’s survey, we get on average 10% less shut eye than men do. With sleep deprivation on the rise and a whopping 45% of the world’s inhabitants claiming they suffer from a sleep disorder, it’s never been such an important issue. Thankfully, there are some small changes we can make to our environment that may have a significant impact on the quality of our sleep, and they’re easier than you think – much easier than culling your 4pm flat white, anyway.

