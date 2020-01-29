Paranoid Precautions I Take As A Single Woman

I don’t find it sad that these thoughts and worries exist for me in the first place. The uniqueness of single life is, for me at least, nothing new and nothing wrong. I’ve managed to block out so much societal pressure to partner, but I still feel compelled to have someone around to know whether or not I’ve fallen in the shower. I’ve had to ask myself why I feel... not less prone to danger, but less afraid of it, when there’s someone else with me. I think maybe it’s just because I’m human, and that single, partnered, or otherwise, it’s totally okay to need to and be comforted by the presence of others.



And until there is an “other” present, I guess it’s on me to figure out what exactly is making me scared, and either identify the root cause of my fears — or solve for them via Amazon Prime. There is still some level-headedness left in me, and it doesn’t feel guilty for seeing safety in someday having a partner. Because that part of me also knows that even without one, I’ll probably be just fine.