Sure, you’ve always wanted to get married on a beach, wearing a coconut bra. That’s cool pal, you do you. But remember other people have different things they might need or want to spend their money on. Now this is a common complaint among many wedding-goers, be they a two or a one, but it is multiplied if you’re single. Think about it: single occupancy in a hotel room, no one to share the transport costs and the cost of the wedding (or engagement) gift with, no one to buy you drinks – it all adds up. I once heard of a single pal who went to a wedding abroad where they asked people coming alone if they’d like to be paired with other guests on their own to share a room and transport etc, which seems like a decent thing to do. Just don’t pair me up with Martin from your fiancé's accounts department who gets a bit "handsy" after a whisky.