10 Wedding Dress & Shoe Combinations From The High Street

Some women have an idea – dare I say, "vision" – of what they’ll be wearing on their wedding day months, maybe even years, in advance. But not everybody who plans a wedding is as into the whole shebang. Personally, I find it hard to feel pumped about a deadline that's 18 months away.
If shopping in actual bridal shops makes you feel awkward or you think dropping £2,000 on a dress you’ll wear once isn't a particularly good idea, this list is for you.
They may not always be white, long, lace or veiled but dammit, these dress and heel combinations are beautiful – and because none of the pairings costs over £115, if you’re not getting married, then they make really gorgeous outfits to waft ‘round your flat in.