Check Out The New Shrimps For Habitat Collection Inspired By 1970s Palm Springs

London-based fashion label Shrimps has unveiled its second interiors collaboration with Habitat.
It's a warm Californian affair inspired by 1970s Palm Springs, which means that handwoven rattan furniture is very much a key component.
Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland says rattan is "a material that I love and have filled my own home with".
She's mixed it with "an optimistic colour palette of sunshine yellow, vanilla cream and sage green with touches of soft pink and sky blue" – perfect for bringing a bit of Palm Springs sunshine to your home this autumn.
The collection's rattan is handwoven in Vietnam, while the rugs and cushions are hand-finished in India and the ceramics are made in Portugal.