Could A Shower Head Filter Transform My Skin & Hair?

As you alluded to, the obvious solution is to plumb in a water softening tank. But that is very expensive! And certainly not an option if you’re renting! Shower head filters like VitaClean and Hello Klean are becoming super popular for this reason. The VitaClean is an entirely new shower head you clip on, whereas Hello Klean is a filter you attach to the pipes of your shower and keep using the same shower head. VitaClean boasts fun add-ons like aromatherapy discs and ‘ vitamin C shots’ but both have a filter that needs to be periodically replaced, just like a filter in a drinking water jug. If you sign up to receive new filters automatically, VitaClean will run you about £15 a month after an initial outlay of £80-£100 for the shower head , while Hello Klean is £60 to get started and then about £13 a month for subscribed refills (both send one refill every three months but most of us do our budgeting by the month, hence why I’ve presented it like such). It’s important to note that these are both water filters and not water softeners: they may remove heavy metals and chlorine and in doing so, may mitigate some of the effects of hard water, but they do not soften the water.