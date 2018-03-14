The Best Date Night Scents

Signature scents can have an overwhelming effect, being familiar or mysterious, invoking memories and kick starting pheromones. For a date it's wise to choose carefully, traditionally scents which are marketed to conjure romance feature at least one of two things: vanilla and musk. Vanilla, because it's a treat that lights up the reward part of our brain. Musk, because it's balls. The subconscious is a beautiful — and quite simple — thing.
Ahead, the fragrances our editors wear when they want to have a hot date night.