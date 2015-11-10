Except it didn’t. I was one of just a handful of women under the age of 25 working for this old-school media company with a staff of more than 200 people. I’d estimate just 15% of the employees were women — and there were none in top management roles. Maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised by the reaction to the kiss. I walked onto the floor the next day to find three of my four bosses — all men, all in their 30s — whispering about the incident in one of their offices. I sat at my cubicle, red in the face and shaky from nerves, as I heard my name surface from the murmurs. I stared straight ahead when they emerged several minutes later, the first saying "hello" to me loudly to alert the others that I had been sitting there the whole time (right outside the door, at my desk, which is exactly where I was supposed to be). “Good morning,” I said, barely looking up from my computer screen. Sirens were going off in my head, but I didn’t know how to respond to them.